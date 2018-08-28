Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,795,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $2,355,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

