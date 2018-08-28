Western Standard LLC Sells 58,079 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS)

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,079 shares during the quarter. Marcus comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,774. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million. equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $375,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

