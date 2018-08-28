Western Standard LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Crossamerica Partners comprises about 2.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.36% of Crossamerica Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Reilly III bought 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $194,649.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 4,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,212. Crossamerica Partners LP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $649.07 million, a PE ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,625.00%.

Crossamerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.