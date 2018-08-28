William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTLA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 137,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,462,460.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

