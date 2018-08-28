Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Stake Boosted by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 292,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at $4,006,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPZ opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Williams Partners LP has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Williams Partners had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.629 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

