Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE:WSM opened at $68.83 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In related news, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,243 shares of company stock worth $806,569. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

