Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE WSM opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $300,259.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,243 shares of company stock worth $806,569. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

