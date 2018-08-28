Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,067 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 31st total of 1,479,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $142.67 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $7,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,200,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,810,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.