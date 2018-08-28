WinToken (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $384,283.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and OKEx. In the last week, WinToken has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00299023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00161454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038848 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000679 BTC.

WinToken Profile

WinToken launched on December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WinToken’s official message board is medium.com/@winchainofficial. WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET. The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com.

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.