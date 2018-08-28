Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,269,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

