WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.29) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.06 ($3.06).

MRW stock opened at GBX 268.25 ($3.46) on Tuesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.28).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

