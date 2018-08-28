WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 4,043.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,055,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WNS by 187.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 549,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

WNS opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.