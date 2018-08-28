Worldpay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (WP)

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,255 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,331% compared to the average daily volume of 437 put options.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $367,585,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WP stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

WP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.