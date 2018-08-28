Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) versus Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: SHO) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wyndham Worldwide alerts:

90.1% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wyndham Worldwide has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wyndham Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wyndham Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Worldwide has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sunstone Hotel Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wyndham Worldwide and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Worldwide 1 2 5 0 2.50 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 2 0 2.10

Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $16.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Wyndham Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Worldwide is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Worldwide and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Worldwide $5.08 billion 0.00 $871.00 million $5.50 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.14 $145.37 million $1.22 13.45

Wyndham Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Wyndham Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Worldwide and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Worldwide 13.78% 94.96% 6.21% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.08% 4.26% 2.73%

Summary

Wyndham Worldwide beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels. This segment operates approximately 8,422 franchised hotels and 728,000 hotel rooms. The Destination Network segment provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. This segment operates vacation exchange network with approximately 3.9 million members. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; and provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, as well as offers property management services at resorts. The company offers its hospitality services and products under the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club, and WorldMark by Wyndham. Wyndham Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.