Xerium Technologies (XRM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE:XRM opened at $13.42 on Friday. Xerium Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $125.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerium Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

