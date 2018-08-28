Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Insider Gurdeep Singh Gill Acquires 5,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,250.00.

Gurdeep Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of YGR opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YGR. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

