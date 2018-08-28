Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $327,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $20,812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,941 shares of company stock worth $42,549,910. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

INTU traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,703. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

