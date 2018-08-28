Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $490,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 78.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,865. The company has a market cap of $606.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

