YY Inc (YY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YY were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of YY by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 64,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of YY by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of YY by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. YY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

