Zacks: AMERCO (UHAL) Given $400.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $400.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AMERCO an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,117.1% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 24.7% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 492,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after acquiring an additional 97,434 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in AMERCO by 305.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 120,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AMERCO by 16.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 411,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.29. 41,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,957. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $317.42 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.94.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

