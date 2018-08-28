Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Endurance International Group posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

EIGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,864. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

