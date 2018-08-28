Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will announce sales of $345.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $347.44 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $295.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

IBP stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,086 shares of company stock worth $16,089,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.