Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce sales of $135.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the lowest is $133.70 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $476.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $480.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $600.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.92 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 338,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,583,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,890,000 after buying an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,451,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,187,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,833,000 after buying an additional 435,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,008,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

