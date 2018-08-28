Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $468.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.44 million and the lowest is $414.18 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $385.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 330.5% during the second quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 70,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,733. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

