Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Charter Communications posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $404.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

