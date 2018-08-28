Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the eleven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA’s rating score has improved by 12.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Equinor ASA an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

EQNR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,145. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $489,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $337,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

