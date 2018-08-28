Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

AVNS opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avanos Medical stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

