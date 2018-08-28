Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $87.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $87.98 million. Exponent reported sales of $82.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $357.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $359.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.20 million to $386.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Exponent to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $110,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

