Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twilio posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $271,951.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,662 shares of company stock worth $10,947,569 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,311,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2,308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 346,200 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,892. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.85 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $82.78.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

