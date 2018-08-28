Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,770. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

