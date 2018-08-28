Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,513 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 5,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

