Zacks: Brokerages Set $38.50 Price Target for Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

MSBI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.33%. equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

In other news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 85,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $2,791,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,615. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

