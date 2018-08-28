Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Given $9.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.83 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has improved by 19.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 75,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.55. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 54.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 515,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180,994 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 16.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 371,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

