Zacks Investment Research Lowers WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

