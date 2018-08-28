Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Hold

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,148. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

