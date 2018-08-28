Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to “Hold”

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HTA stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

