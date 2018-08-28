Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VIVUS (VVUS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “VIVUS missed earnings expectations in the second quarter. However, revenues were up year over year. The company’s lead product, Qsymia's sales have been weak since its launch due to high out-of-pocket cost burden for patients, given lack of reimbursement for the product. Low coverage or exclusion of anti-obesity medications in insurance plans is a concern. However, VIVUS is working on boosting Qsymia sales by expanding reimbursement and promotional initiatives. The impact of appointment of John Amos as its new CEO remains to be seen. However, challenges in the obesity market remain. Nonetheless, we are positive on VIVUS’ partnership agreements for Stendra as these provide the company with a steady stream of cash flow from upfront and milestone payments. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of VVUS opened at $0.56 on Friday. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that VIVUS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

