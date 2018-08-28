Zacks: Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $104.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.83. 616,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,414. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,966,000 after acquiring an additional 340,822 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 12.0% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,117,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,169,000 after acquiring an additional 333,676 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.0% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 101,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 65.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,168,000 after acquiring an additional 418,575 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

