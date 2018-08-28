Zacks: Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also given Sears an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sears in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74. Sears has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 235,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $284,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sears by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,119 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sears by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sears by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sears in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sears in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

