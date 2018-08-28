Zacks: Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yintech Investment an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on YIN. ValuEngine downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,054. The company has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.45. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. sell-side analysts expect that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

