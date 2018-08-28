Zagg (ZAGG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of ZAGG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zagg has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Zagg had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. equities analysts forecast that Zagg will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zagg news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,485.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.