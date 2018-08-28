Zayo Group (ZAYO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Jr. Waters sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $144,661.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,190.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,301 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,505 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 680,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,920,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.