Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $688.27 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $688.27 million and $139.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $147.34 or 0.02135013 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut, LocalTrade and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00297854 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00283694 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002897 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 4,671,181 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinut, Coinrail, OTCBTC, LBank, BitBay, Exmo, BigONE, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Kuna, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Huobi, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Graviex, WEX, CEX.IO, Binance, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, LocalTrade, BCEX, YoBit, Bitlish, Crex24, Allcoin, Qryptos, Braziliex, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, The Rock Trading, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Gemini, GOPAX, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Tux Exchange and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

