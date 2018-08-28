Zippie (ZIPT) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Zippie has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1,553.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00294595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00157574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038540 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,737,306 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

