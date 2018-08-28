Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,595,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,682 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $561,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.