Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $190,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 121.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryder System by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 16.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryder System by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,278. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $517,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

