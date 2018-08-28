Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

