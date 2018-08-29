$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 84,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $2,086,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $5,162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,149 shares of company stock worth $26,926,767.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 687,331 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $6,921,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 18.6% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 315,101 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $6,019,000. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

