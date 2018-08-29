$0.18 EPS Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,600,000 after purchasing an additional 415,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 983,281 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,264,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 299,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADSW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

