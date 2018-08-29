-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of -1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $12,424,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $17,988,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,151 shares of company stock valued at $34,828,218. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Okta by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,078,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,520,000 after buying an additional 1,585,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Okta by 66.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 23.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,145,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,439,000 after buying an additional 599,141 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,012,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,059,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $115,170,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.